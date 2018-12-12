11 December 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Wrestler Faints, Hospitalised in Severe Weekend Defeat

By Abdoulie Fatty

A wrestler over the weekend fainted after sustaining severe beatings.

Held at the Serrekunda West mini-stadium, Abo Sarr of Ebo Town endured a night to forget in the lead up to his shock loss to "Sakajor" of Jabang Mbolloh.

The two went into hand swinging at whistle of start as Sakajorr rained blows on Abo Sarr who ended up face-down in the sands for minutes before been stretchered off to a awaiting ambulance headed for the hospital.

Photo: Abo Sarr struggles to get back to his feet

He has recuperated since.

In another duel -the grand combat -Boga of Serreunda Mbolloh whacked Balla Gambia of the country's Police Department wrestling club.

Boga descended on Balla firing a blow at him before sending him packing.

