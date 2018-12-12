Gambia: GPDP Holds Congress in Brikama-BA

Under the leadership of Henry Gomez, The Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP) on Saturday December 8, 2018, held the party's Congress at the Found Hall of Brikamaba in CRR, to decide on who the new Executive members will be, to run the party's affairs.

Several delegates from deferent parts of the country attended the congress.

Giving a short statement to delegates, Lamin Jawara a candidate in the legislative elections under the GPDP ticket, said their party is known for peace and stability; that they have never been involved in the politics of insults circulating on social media or anywhere; that they have never provoked violence or talk on tribal lines.

On his part, Abdoulie Mendy, the PRO of GPDP addressed the delegates and called for their continuous commitment and cooperation. PRO Mendy disclosed to delegates the vital role that their party played in the selection of Adama Barrow, to be the flag bearer of Coalition 2016. Mendy said their initial intention was to choose another candidate, but they eventually changed their minds and voted for Adama Barrow, who eventually became president, by defeating Jammeh from the power.

In his speech, Henry Gomez, the Secretary General and leader of the party, thanked the people of Brikama-ba and CRR, for giving them the opportunity to hold their congress in their town and region. He thanked delegates and supporters of the party and urged his militants to rally behind President Adama Barrow up to end of his term.

Gomez highlighted the importance of the media in the dissemination of information to enlighten people, but cautioned journalists on the publication of fake news.

The following names were re-elected to executive positions of the party, following elections by delegates: Henry Gomez was re-elected as Party leader; Isatou Darboe as Deputy Party Leader; John Ambroise as National Mobilizer; Yadicon Gaye as National Women Mobilizer; Abdoulie Mendy as PRO of the Party; Lamin Jawara as deputy PRO of the Party, and Charles Mendy as Deputy National Youth Mobiliser.