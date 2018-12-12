Sudan: Fuel, Bread, Transport Crises in North Darfur Capital

El Fasher — El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, is witnessing a severe bread and fuel shortage, which has also led to a severe crisis for transportation within the city.

The bread and fuel crisis, which has continued for days, resulted in a sharp rise in the prices of consumer goods in the market.

Yesterday, a resident from El Fasher told Radio Dabanga that the fuel and bread crisis intensified two days ago. Queues of vehicles returned to the fuel stations creating a severe transport crisis.

He explained that the lines in front of the bakeries begin to form before the dawn call to prayer.

Poverty

A study conducted by the Sudanese Professionals' Association showed that all employees in the state are living below the poverty line.

The study stressed that the minimum wage should be SDG 8,664 ($47.50) to meet the requirements of living. The Sudanese Workers' Trade Unions Federation called for the inclusion of minimum wages in the constitutional amendments and the cancellation of all the exemptions described as 'distorted' in the wage structure.

Graduates unemployed

The Higher Council for Wages announced earlier that 45 per cent of university graduates in the country are unemployed.

Chronic shortages

In August, the Minister of Finance, Economy and Consumer Affairs of Khartoum State, Adil Mohamed Osman, said that the bread crisis was nearing its end. The situation has continued unabated instead.

Throughout Sudan the shortage of fuel has hit its citizens in the past weeks to months. It heavily impacts millers and bakers, but has also led to a transportation crisis that exacerbates the shortage of fuel and consumer goods. This week people in Khartoum reported that queues of people and vehicles in front of bakeries and fuel stations respectively have become typical of the current fuel crisis in the city.

End 2017, the Sudanese government decided on a package of austerity measures in an attempt to address the huge gap in its finances. One of the measures included the liberalisation of the flour market which lead to the doubling of the bread prices.

* All SDG currency conversions are based on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)