Nigeria: 'We'll Disgrace Governors Owing Salaries At Airports'

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is to liaise with the International Trade Union Congress (ITUC) to place names of governors in the states where workers are being owed salaries and pensions for several months on a "watch list".

NLC President Ayuba Wabba disclosed this while addressing the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) at its 17th anniversary yesterday in Abuja.

He said that aside "naming and shaming" these governors, the NLC would soon direct Nigeria workers to monitor various airports in the county to stop such governors who may have completed their term from fleeing the country

"We will instruct workers at the nation's airports to disallow and disgrace any governors trying to leave the country in order to enjoy themselves overseas.

"We have issued statements to these governors owing salaries, informing them that they cannot go anywhere to enjoy the monies they have carted away.

"They will be disgraced and chased away," he said.

Wabba, however, assured pensioners that the NLC would not relent in its effort to ensure the issue of minimum pension alongside the minimum wage was addressed.

He said that if the government must address the issue of pensioners, it must address the welfare of pensioners. cent pension increment.

Earlier, NUP National President Dr Abel Afolayan called on the federal government to intervene and prevail on all state governors who are owing pensioners pension arrears.