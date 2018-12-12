Tanzania: Government Dissolves Tanzania Airports Authority Board

Photo: Daily News

Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal II (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) board has been dissolved. This comes a few days after the President nullified the appointment of the board chairman Professor Ninatubu Mbora Lema on December 5 this year.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Works, Transport and Communication Dr Leonard Chamuriho on December 11, 2018, said the action aimed at improving the performance of TAA. Prof Lema has been the chairman of TAA board since October 22, 2016.

The board members are namely Leonard Kapongo, Musa Mbura and Rogatus Mativila. Other board members whose membership ceased before the latest announcement are Fredrick Mwakibinga and Jane Lyimo.