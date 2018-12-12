12 December 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Dissolves Tanzania Airports Authority Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal II (file photo).
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) board has been dissolved. This comes a few days after the President nullified the appointment of the board chairman Professor Ninatubu Mbora Lema on December 5 this year.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Works, Transport and Communication Dr Leonard Chamuriho on December 11, 2018, said the action aimed at improving the performance of TAA. Prof Lema has been the chairman of TAA board since October 22, 2016.

The board members are namely Leonard Kapongo, Musa Mbura and Rogatus Mativila. Other board members whose membership ceased before the latest announcement are Fredrick Mwakibinga and Jane Lyimo.

Tanzania

TRA Deflects Query On New Property Tax Rates

The taxman, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), has vowed to implement the directive issued by President John Magufuli on… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.