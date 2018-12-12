Nigeria: BON Excludes Duke, Sowore, Others From Presidential Debate

Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) have named five political parties that will participate in the 2019 vice presidential and presidential debates.

According to the statement signed by Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Eddi Emesiri, the parties are Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The implication, it was learnt, is that the presidential aspirants expected at the debate are Atiku Abubakar, Muhammadu Buhari, Oby Ezekwesili, Fela Durotoye and Kingsley Moghalu.

BON and NEDG have excluded Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress; Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party; Tope Fasua of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) and a host of others.

This is in line with global practices, and the American presidential system being practised in Nigeria.

The vice presidential debate will hold from 7p.m at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on December 14, 2018.

The presidential debate, on the other hand, will hold just over a month later, on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

The debates are expected to be transmitted live on all BON member stations and its affiliates and across major social media platforms.