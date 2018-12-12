Kenya: Video - Make Babies in Family and Outside, Advises Jimi Wanjigi

Photo: Nairobi News

Nasa leader Raila Odinga with businessman Jimi Wanjigi at at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Kangoya Child Development Center.

City tycoon Jimi Wanjigi has urged Kenyans to give birth to more children in order to achieve greatness that comes with numbers.

Wanjigi cited China, India, Ethiopia and Nigeria, arguing that Kenya ought to increase its population so as to become a viable market.

"Wazungus over the years have told us family planning, you don't have many resources, family planning, don't make too many children, you don't have the money, you don't have the land, you don't have the food," he said.

Wanjigi said Kenyans are not enough for the resources available.

'GREATNESS IN NUMBERS'

"We have enough resources to be greater in this land of ours, to be greater numbers than we are, in fact if you ask me we are not enough. Greatness is in numbers and greatness is in these children," he said.

Kenya as a population of 40 million people according to the 2009 census. The country will have another population census next year.

"China today is great because of numbers, msidanganywe, it starts with numbers they are 1.4 to 1.5 billion. Ukienda India, 1.3 billion they are a great nation. Ukienda hapa Ethiopia, 100 million usidanganywe," Wajigi said.

He recommended that Kenyans engage all measures possible.

"Let us make babies in the family unit and if we don't succeed there we do it elsewhere but these children I'm sorry to say are our power today and our power tomorrow," he said.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi urges Kenyans to give birth to as many children as possible. pic.twitter.com/rqU7i9pEen

