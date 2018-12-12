Kenya: Rose Muhando Hospitalized in Nairobi, Appeals for Help to Return Home

A few weeks ago a video clip emerged online showing the Tanzanian artiste being exorcised of 'demons' by controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Center.

Troubled Tanzania gospel musician Rose Muhando, who recently stole the headlines with an exorcism drama video, has been hospitalized in a hospital in Nairobi.

According to Tanzanian Risasi Mchanganyiko newspaper, one of Muhando's handlers, identified as Daudi Mashimo, confirmed that the singer had been taken ill in a yet to be identified hospital in Nairobi where she has been admitted for several days.

The artiste is now seeking help from her government to return home for medical attention there.

EXORCISM VIDEO

"Kiukweli Rose anahitaji sana msaada wa serikali ili aweze kurudi nchini aje atibiwe huku maana ndiyo nyumbani. Kule Kenya alikwenda kikazi tu hivyo anaiomba sana serikali iingilie kati hilo kwani mpaka sasa amelazwa hospitali" Mashimo was quoted.

This development comes just few weeks after a video clip emerged online showing the one time favorite gospel singer in the region being exorcised of 'demons' by controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Center.

The media in Tanzania has reported the artiste has been suffering from drug addiction.

Muhando has been residing in Kenya for about four months now after she fled Tanzania over claims of death threats she had received from unknown people.