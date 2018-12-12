Nigeria: Late Monarch's Wife to Die By Hanging in Nasarawa

Lafia — The wife of a first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, Amina Zubairu, has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing her husband by the State High Court sitting in Lafia.

In her judgment yesterday, Justice Aisha Bashir said that the accused was found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced her to death by hanging.

The late Alhaji Adamu Zubairu until his death in February 2014 was the traditional ruler or the 'Gom Mama' of Kwarra chiefdom in Wamba local government area of the state.

According to the Police, the circumstances leading to the death of the traditional ruler were suspicious and a search conducted in the scene indicated that the victim could have been murdered as poisonous chemical and syringe were recovered from the compound.

Amina, being the prime suspect and one of the wives of the traditional ruler was arrested and charged to court for culpable homicide having been linked to the demise of her husband.

Reacting to the judgment, prosecution counsel, Jibrin Aboki, who hailed the decision of the court explained that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to others with such tendencies in the state and beyond.

Also in his reaction, the first son of the late monarch, Abdullahi Zubairu, expressed satisfaction with the judgment.

Meanwhile, counsel to the accused, Shekama Sheltu, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment and said his client would appeal against the judgment.