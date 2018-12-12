South Africa: Moyane's Court Application Dismissed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the North Gauteng High Court judgment upholding the President's dismissal of Tom Moyane as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The President ended Moyane's tenure at SARS in November 2018 following a recommendation by the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into the governance of the revenue service and tax administration.

Moyane subsequently engaged in litigation to overturn his dismissal, interdict the appointment of a new SARS Commissioner and to prevent the Commission of Inquiry from submitting its final report.

However, on Tuesday the North Gauteng High Court dismissed Moyane's application with punitive costs.

"President Ramaphosa has welcomed the judgment as a step towards stabilising SARS at a time when efficient revenue collection and tax justice is vital to economic recovery and restoring the confidence of corporate and personal taxpayers in this important public institution," said the Presidency in a statement.

It added that in line with the recommendations of the Nugent Commission, the President will soon initiate the process to appoint a new SARS commissioner.