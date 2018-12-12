South Africa: Man Appears in Court for Hijacking, Abducting Durban Businesswoman

A KwaZulu-Natal man alleged to have links to the abduction and hijacking of a Durban businesswoman appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Asibonge Mdlalose, 28, is accused of kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances following the much publicised abduction of 54-year-old Marta Rubilar.

Following a frantic search on Friday, authorities found Rubilar safe in the Newlands area.

She had been hijacked and abducted in the affluent Morningside area.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane previously said that she was leaving her business when she was attacked.

Four men armed with handguns had accosted her.

A video of the incident shows the men first grabbing the shocked woman's car keys.

They appear to only want to take the vehicle, but one of the men then grabs Rubilar and they bundle her into her car, before speeding off.

Mdlalose will appear again on December 18.

