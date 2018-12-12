Tanzania Signs Contract for Steigler's Gorge Major Hydroelectricity Project

Dar es Salaam — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, has reaffirmed the Parliament's commitment to support construction of the 2,100MW Stiegler's Gorge hydropower project.

The proposed project on the Rufiji Riverin the Selous Game Reserve will cost an estimated $2.9 billion (equal to Sh6.558 trillion at the current exchange rate), which will be wholly funded by the government of Tanzania.

Addressing participants at the brief ceremony to sign the construction agreement for projectbetween the government and the Arab Contractors, MrNdugai applauded the government for achieving what he described as a historical landmark.

"It is indeed a historical day for the nation to achieve this milestone for which, I understand, the government had faced a number of criticisms following its decision to implement the project," MrNdugai said during the event.

He added that, "as the Parliament, we will support the initiative by allocating sufficient funds to make this project successful and useful."

The colorful event, which took place at the State House in Dar es Salaam, was televised live -- and was attended by various top government officials among whom were the Vice President, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan,and Prime Minister Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa, as well as government ministers and development partners including a representative from Egypt.