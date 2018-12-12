Africa: Tanzania Signs Sh6.5 Trillion Worth Hydro-Power Project, Set to Be Largest in East Africa

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has made a landmark breakthrough in signing a contract for the Sh6.5 trillion worth largest hydro-electric power station in East Africa, overtaking Uganda which was leading in the bloc.

The colourful signing event took place at State House on Tuesday December 12 and witnessed by President John Magufuli alongside Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly.

The two leaders also exchanged notes on continuation of diplomatic co-operation to ensure that such a giant hydro-power project is constructed by the Arab Contractors of Egypt at the set time of 36 months.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the minister for Energy, Dr MedardKalemani, said that in terms of magnitude the Stigler's Gorge power station was set to be the fourth largest hydro-power station in Africa after the first one in Ethiopia, followed by Nigeria's, another Ethiopian hydro-power and Tanzania's Stigler's Gorge which will produce 2,113 MW.

The fifth is the Aswan Dam with the hydro-power station producing 2,100 MW, according to him.

Under the global ranking of hydro-power stations and manmade lakes or dams, the Stigler's Gorge is at 60th position, while the largest is in China, followed by the one in Brazil and the third again is inChana, according to Dr Kalemani.

The size of the expected dam or manmade lake at Stigler's Gorge will be 35.2 billion cubic metres with a length of 1,025 metres and a height of 131 metres, according to Dr Kalemani.

He said the Arab Contractors will also build nine turbines with capacity to produce 2,113MW.

President Magufuli also clarified on the project size in relation to the composition of Selous Game Reserve, saying that it is very small part of not more than two percent of the largest game reserve in East Africa.

State House Presidential Directorate director GersonMsigwa, for his part, clarified that such project had come at the right time when the country has a vision of building an industrial economy with a plan of generating 5,000 MW come 2020 and 10,000MW by 2025.