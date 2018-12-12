Malawi: UN Condoles Families of Malawi Army Soldiers Killed in DRC

UN under secretary for peace keeping Jean Pierre Lacroix is Wednesday meeting families of six Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers killed in peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a month ago.

UN officials meeting President Mutharika

Lacroix said he wants to condole the families of the six fallen soldiers--Lt Aubrey Kachemwe, Corporal Jonathan Kapichira, Private Chauncey Chitete, Sergeant Steve Kambalame, Private Simplex Kaferakaso andP rivate Benjamin Songera.

The six were part of of UN peacekeepers in DRC supporting an offensive by local forces against militia group, the Allied Democratic Forces.

Lacroix has said there will be no impunity for the killers of the MDF soldiers, saying the UN will thoroughly investigate the deaths.

"They will face the law over the killings," said Lacroix.

Two MDF soldiers are still missing in the DRC after the battle with the militia.

"There should be no impunity for those who kill peace keepers," said the UN peace keeping chief.

Lacroix during an audience with President Mutharika on Tuesday at Kamuzu Palace said:"The bravesoldiers who died were serving the most noble of causes which was meant to bring peace and protect lives of civilians which is consistent with the values that this country portrays."

President Mutharika expressed gratitude to the UN peace keeping mission for the visit andstanding with Malawians through the difficult time of mourning for the brave fallen soldiers and consistent efforts to ensure the two missing soldiers are found.

Lacroix will also visit Kamuzu Barracks where he will have meetings with the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) and senior management in addition to attending a ceremony on Thursday to honor the six fallen Malawian peacekeepers at Lilongwe War memorial tower in Area 18 where he will lay a wreath and condole with members of the bereaved families.

President Mutharika told Lacroix that Malawi will not withdraw its troops from the DRC despite the death of the six MDF soldiers.