Sudan: Minister of Defence Appreciates Firmness of Sudan - UAE Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Auf, has appreciated progress of the bilateral relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in all fields.

This came when he received Tuesday in his office the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sudan, Hamad Mohamed Al-Junaibi.

The UAE Ambassador has conveyed to the Minister of Defence an invitation from the Vice - President, Prime Minister, Governor of Dubai and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, to attend the International Defence Conference and Exhibition in Abu-Dhabi during February 14 - 21.