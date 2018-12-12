Sudan: Joint Statement Issued By the End of Visit of President Al-Bashir to Belarus

Minsk — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, issued Tuesday a joint statement at the end of the visit of the President of the Republic and the accompanying high-level delegation to the Republic of Belarus during December 9-11, at the invitation of its President, Alexander Lukashenko.

The joint statement indicated that the two presidents have exchanged views on issues relating the bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two presidents discussed implementation of the agreements which were signing during the recent visit of the President of Belarus to Sudan in the year 2017, with concentration on execution of the joint projects. They also reviewed the promising fields of cooperation between the two countries.

The talks between the two sides were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and discussed the promotion and strengthening of bilateral relations.

The historic visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of the Sudan in January 2017 was the first of its kind in the history of relations between the two countries and made a big push for strengthening the comprehensive cooperation in the bilateral relations. The regular exchange of visits between the two countries confirms the high level of mutual political trust

The official visit of the President of the Republic to the Republic of Belarus has contributed to deepening the positive movement aimed for developing the Sudanese-Belarusian relations.

The two sides have expressed their desire for promoting the cooperation, relations and the partnership between them.

The two sides expressed mutual respect and support for the internal and external policies and sovereignty and independence of each other, and affirmed their commitment to protecting the security of the two countries and supporting efforts to promote international peace and security and prevent the spread of terrorism and extremism.

The Sudanese and Belarusian sides have agreed on the importance solution of the regional disputes via the political and diplomatic means, and asserted their serious commitment to the goals enshrined in the UN Charter and the principles of the International Law.

The two sides have agreed on the exchange of support at the international organization, including the United Nations and the Non-Allied Movement, and also at the level of the international initiatives aimed for combating contemporary threats and challenges.

Sudan and Belarus have welcomed the distinguished cooperation at all levels with reference to the important role of the Joint Sudanese-Belarusian Cooperation Committee in order to take measures to develop multi-faceted bilateral cooperation and coordinate the joint effort to implement these procedures.

The two sides emphasized the importance of developing trade and economic relations and cooperation in the industrial fields and the production of agricultural machinery and products.

Toward enhancing the industrial base in Sudan, a factory will be established in Sudan to produce several machineries, including Belarusian tractors, tucks and machinery.

Toward enhancing the agricultural sector in the country, Sudan government has agreed to facilitate the procedure for establishing joint projects for producing meat, poultry products, fodder and cultivation of vegetables by the use of Belarusian technology.

Leaders of the two countries have welcomed the progress in the implementation of gold mining projects in Sudan by Belarusian companies. The two sides also agreed to take the necessary steps to ensure the implementation of projects in the energy and oil sectors in the Republic of Sudan.

The two sides expressed their full satisfaction over the cooperation in the field of education, including mechanisms to attract and motivate Sudanese to receive training in Belarusian educational institutions, encourage exchange of students, establish a common branched in priority disciplines, organize academic and professional exchanges, and train Belarusian experts to receive training In the Sudanese universities, the organization of Russian distance learning programs for Sudanese students, and the opening of preparatory branched according to the educational systems of the Republic of the Sudan.

The two sides welcomed the strengthening of the legal bases for bilateral cooperation through the signing of agreements aimed at developing the cooperation in the fields of taxation, customs and other fields.

The two presidents welcomed the convening of a platform for the Belarusian-Sudanese businessmen council during the visit.

At the end of the visit, President of the Republic of Sudan, Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, has expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Belarus, and to the people of Belarus for their hospitality and hospitality, and extended invitation to the Belarusian President to visit Sudan.