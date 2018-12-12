Sudan: Bakri Briefed On Activities of Sudanese Date Palm Society

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, was informed on activities of the Sudanese Date Palms Society during the past period and its plans and programs for the next phase.

In a press statement after a meeting with the First Vice - President at the Republican Palace Tuesday , Prof. Ahmed Ali Genaif, chairman of the Society, explained that they discussed ways to store and keep new kinds of palm trees in Sudan.

Prof. Genaif said that Sudanese Dates and Palm society is a voluntary society that aims to mobilize the community to help development of the rural areas in Sudan toward contributing greatly to economic progress in the country.