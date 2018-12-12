11 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Briefed On Activities of Sudanese Date Palm Society

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, was informed on activities of the Sudanese Date Palms Society during the past period and its plans and programs for the next phase.

In a press statement after a meeting with the First Vice - President at the Republican Palace Tuesday , Prof. Ahmed Ali Genaif, chairman of the Society, explained that they discussed ways to store and keep new kinds of palm trees in Sudan.

Prof. Genaif said that Sudanese Dates and Palm society is a voluntary society that aims to mobilize the community to help development of the rural areas in Sudan toward contributing greatly to economic progress in the country.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Expresses Satisfaction Over Relations With Belarus

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has expressed his full satisfaction over level of relations… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.