Sudan: President Al-Bashir Expresses Satisfaction Over Relations With Belarus

Minsk — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has expressed his full satisfaction over level of relations with Belarus and described them as distinguished in all fields.

Upon receiving Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly in the Republic of Belarus at his residence in Minsk Tuesday, President Al-Bashir has pointed to existence of a strong political will to boost the bilateral relations and cooperation.

He referred to the important agreements that were signed during his current visit to Belarus which is aimed for boosting further the bilateral relations between the two countries, affirming that the implementation previous deals is progressing well.

The President of the Republic stated that Sudan obtains tremendous resources and that Belarusian expertise and technologies could be used in exploitation of these resources for interest of the two countries.

He said that Parliaments of Sudan and Belarus support the strengthening of relations between the countries.

The Speaker of the Belarusian Parliament said that the visit of the President Al-Bashir to Belarus was an important one and affirmed that Sudan is a key strategic partner to Belarus in Africa and the Middle East as Belarus is Sudan's key partner in Europe.

He said that Al-Bashir's visit would give impetus to the relations between the two countries, indicating that the parliamentarians in Belarus back up the cementing of the relations in all domaind, including the educational and health fields.

The Speaker of Belarus Parliament added that his parliament would do its utmost to support implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries.