12 December 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: New African Record and Silver Medal for Le Clos

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Chad Le Clos wins the Men's 200m Butterfly during the Olympic Swimming at the Olympic Park in London on 31 July 2012 (file photo).

The four-time Olympic medalist Chad le Clos has set a new African record and won a silver medal as the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) got underway in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

In the 200m butterfly, Le Clos was fastest off the block but lost some speed at the 100m mark to conclude the final with a silver medal and a new African record in 1:48.32, while Japan's Daiya Seto broke the South African's World record and clocked a fast 1:48.24 to Le Clos' 2013 time of 1:48.56. The bronze went to China's Zhuhao Li in 1:50.39.

Cameron van der Burgh successfully qualified for Wednesday night's final of the 100m breaststroke when he touched the wall in a time of 56.90, ending in 6th place in tuesday's semi-finals. The fastest qualifier was Italy's Fabio Scozzoli in 56.30.

In other results from the morning heats session, Rebecca Meder finished in an overall 18th place in the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:39.31, while Ayrton Sweeney was 27th in the 200m individual medley, clocking 1:58.76.

Wednesday's programme will feature Le Clos is the 200m freestyle and the 100m butterfly, while Ryan Coetzee will also compete in the butterfly event and Erin Gallagher will take on the 100m freestyle.

Photo: Chad le Clos in action at the FINA Swimming World Cup, by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

