Mauritius: Minister Bodha Highlights Importance of International Standards for Road Safety

A two-day capacity building workshop aiming to raise awareness on the United Nations Convention on Road Safety among stakeholders engaged in the road safety prevention, kicked off yesterday in presence of the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebene.

In his keynote address, Minister Bodha highlighted the importance of setting international standards for road safety prevention which is primordial for improving the movement of traffic on roads and curbing the number as well as the severity of accidents. He underscored that the United Nations Convention on Road Safety which discusses various aspects of international road traffic and safety, serves as a reference for Mauritius in its ongoing efforts for road safety prevention.

Road safety, he underlined, is a challenge that calls for the attention of each and everyone and demands technical assistance especially at a time when Mauritius is thriving to shift from a middle income country to an upper middle income one. He emphasised that safer roads and enhanced fluidity of traffic are key to reducing risks of accidents and hence, improving the quality of life of citizens.

The Minister pointed out that it is vital to eradicate the culture of careless driving among road users and appealed to the most vulnerable ones to exercise greater care and responsibility on the road. However, he expressed satisfaction to the decreasing number of road fatalities with the enforcement of laws, severe penalties, sensitisation campaigns and educational programmes.

With regard to the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit (TMRSU), Mr Bodha recalled that these institutions have a key role to play in ensuring that all rules and laws are followed and that late night road checks are being appropriately carried out. He added that better road signage and markings compliant with international standard technical specifications are being put in place to better guide road users.

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), is being facilitated by two experts from the UNECE namely Mr Wyrowski Lukasz Andrzej and Mr Nowak Robert. Some fifty participants from the NTA, the TMRSU, the Road Development Authority, and the Mauritius Police Force, amongst others, are attending the event.