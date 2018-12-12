Mauritius: Launching of Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness Week 2018

press release

The 2018 edition of the Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness Week, aimed at sensitising the public on the causes of fire incidents and educating citizens on precautionary measures to reduce fire risks, was launched this morning at the Municipal Council of Quatre Bornes. The theme this year is Every Second Counts.

This Week is an annual event organised by the Mauritius Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) as part of its fire awareness-raising efforts. The Chief Fire Officer, Mr L.Pallen, and other personalities were present at the launch event.

In his address, Mr Pallen highlighted that the 2018 theme emphasises the importance of adopting good fire safety practises by each and every one, and, enumerated some of the main causes of fire namely: misuse of electrical and cooking equipment, faulty LPG installation, bad housekeeping and careless behaviour.

Moreover, the Chief Fire Officer pointed out that it is crucial to develop a home fire prevention strategy and action plan in the event of a fire. Home safety planning, he underlined can make a life-saving difference in a home fire. In a fire situation, a regularly practised home safety plan ensures that everyone in the home knows what needs to done in case of a fire breakout and how to escape quickly and safely, Mr Pallen added.

The 2018 Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness Week will highlight several issues: general safety tips, cooking safety, fire prevention and plan of escape in case of fire. It will also delve on measures to be taken in case of flooding, cyclone, landslide, tsunami and earthquake.