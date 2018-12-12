Tanzania: PS Directed to Remove District Water Engineer

WATER and Irrigation Deputy Minister Jumaa Aweso has directed the ministry's Permanent Secretary (PS), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, to assign Pangani District Water engineer Novati Wilson to other duties after failing to deliver.

Mr Aweso has also directed to disband Community Owned Water Society Organisation (Cowoso) tasked to oversee three water projects of Madanga, Kimang'a and Boza in Pangani for alleged embezzlement of water fees.

Likewise he has directed Pangani Water Authority to supervise Madanga Water Project.

The deputy minister issued the directives during his two-day tour of Muheza and Pangani districts to inspect water projects after finding out that Madanga Water Project, which supplies water to two villages, had stalled due to pipeline leakage, which had taken a year without being repaired.

"I direct my PS to assign the Pangani District Water engineer to other duties for failing to deliver... I have issued directives several times on how the problem facing the Pangani project could be solved, but nothing has been done ... I think Pangani is not his right place to work," he insisted.

"It is impossible for the project, which has cost 230m/- to stop due to leakages, while Cowoso collects water fees from consumers and embezzle them," he added.

In another development, he directed the PS to fast track the process of obtaining a confirmation certificate for paying the contractor, who implemented the project of supplying water from Pongwe to Muheza Township, which was expected to address water woes. Access to water supply currently stands at 35 per cent, while demand is 64 per cent.

Tanga Urban Water Authority Managing Director Jofrey Gerald Hili pledged to supervise all projects under the authority aimed at reaching the government target of water supply of 85 per cent in rural areas and 95 per cent in urban areas.