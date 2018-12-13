12 December 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Breaking - 2019: Atiku Signs Peace Accord in Abuja

Photo: Vanguard
Atiku Abubakar signing the peace accord.
By Samuel Ogundipe

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has signed the peace accord for 2019 presidential candidates in Abuja.

Mr Abubakar, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, endorsed the pact drafted by the National Peace Committee during a ceremony at the Kukah Centre, Abuja.

The former vice president was absent when the committee gathered some candidates to sign the pact Tuesday afternoon in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari was present at the Tuesday's ceremony, arriving at about 3:00 p.m.

Mr Abubakar immediately came under public backlash for his failure to participate at a crucial meeting aimed at ensuring a peaceful general election in 2019.

The candidate and his party both blamed a communications mishap for their failure to turn up, despite receiving invitation from the National Peace Committee, headed by Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Nigerian military ruler.

Mr Abubakar arrived for the signing on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by Uche Secondus, the PDP chairman and other party topshots.

He endorsed the accord at 12:08 p.m., before Abdulsalami Abubakar and some European Union delegates.

