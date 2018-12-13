West Africa: Davido in Fresh Trouble As Gambian Police Declare Him Wanted

Words currently on the lips of music pundits is that Nigerian pop music singer, Davido, may be jinxed as he has been reportedly declared wanted in Gambia for allegedly assaulting one Kenny Egbuke, a celebrity photographer who came to cover his recent music concert in Gambia.

The singer who currently risks prison sentence for recently threatening the life of celebrity blogger, Ayodeji Jaguda because the blogger accused him of buying YouTube views for his latest song, 'Wonder Woman', reportedly has a case of assault reported against him at the Kololi Police station in Gambia.

According to a report by Enquirermag, the singer violently broke the head, tore the lips of Egbuke who is said to be one of Gamiba's most notable celebrity photographers.

"A young female fan had approached Davido for a selfie while he was eating. The lady was said to have taken a few pictures of him before going close to him and this, it was gathered, did not go down well with Davido, who sent her back by shouting at her. This, according to a source, attracted Egbuke's interest as he advised Davido to take it cool with the lady because star-struck ladies could be annoying, especially when they see a star like him.

However, reports has it that the photographer's advice got Davido livid with anger as he threw his very thick, heavy cognac glass directly at him, shattering his lips and skull.

E-Daily's investigations revealed that save for his security aide's intervention; Davido may have killed the photographer because he made attempt to break the bottle of Hennessey he was drinking on the photographer's head. He was said to have left with all his entourage, moments after.