Kenya/South Africa: Leopards' 'Absentee' Coach Deactivates Twitter Account, Ahead of Official Unveiling By Free State Stars

In an interesting twist of events, AFC Leopards' absentee coach Nikola Kavazovic appears to have deactivated his Twitter account amid increasing speculation over his unceremonious exit from the Kenyan club.

Nairobi News can confirm that Kavazovic's known account on the social media platform was not active on Wednesday.

His last activity within the forum seemed to have been on Monday when he openly blasted the club's organizing secretary Timothy Lilumbi.

While this is happening, several media outlets in Kenya and South Africa claim the Serbian coach has as good as ditched Leopards for top South African side Free State Stars.

UNCEREMONIOUS EXIT

He is expected to sign a two-year deal on Thursday replacing Belgian Luc Eymael.

"You can only hope for the best once the new coach (Nikola Kavazovic) comes on Thursday but for now Vilakazi and Sly will be in charge," Free Stars Stars general manager Tantsi Mokoena was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

Kick off has meanwhile reported that Kavazovic's appointment has only been delayed as the coach processes his work permit.

Nikola was only in charge at Leopards for 43 days.