10 December 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bafakulera Joins Comesa Board

Private Sector Federation Chairperson Robert Bafakulera has joined the Common Market of Eastern and Southern Africa Business Council Board.

Bafakulera was elected to the Board in November at a meeting held in Lusaka, Zambia.

The board is chaired by Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, who was also elected at the same meeting and will serve between 2018 and 2020.

Other board members are from Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Malawi and Seychelles.

On the COMESA board, Bafakurera is expected to advocate for private sector members to get better business conditions in the region.

Bafakulera will bring a wealth of experience from his years in business across the East African region.

He holds multiple investments across sectors, including real estate and hospitality .

CBC is a private sector organisation in Africa that promotes competitive and interconnected industries to actively participate in regional and global markets through advocacy, business facilitation, and enterprise development.

