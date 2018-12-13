Mozambique: Renamo Officers to Head Military Departments

Maputo — Mozambican Defence Minister Atanasio M'tumuke on Tuesday appointed three senior officers from the former rebel movement Renamo to head departments in the general staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM).

Under M'tumuke's dispatches, Brigadier Xavier Antonio becomes Director of the Department of Operations, Commodore Inacio Luis Vaz heads the Department of Military Information , while Brigadier Araujo Andeiro Maciacona becomes Director of the Department of Communications.

According to a press release from the Defence Ministry, these are interim appointments, resulting from the consensus achieved between President Filipe Nyusi and the Coordinator of the Renamo Political Commission, Ossufo Momade, under the political dialogue intended to secure an effective and lasting peace.

The main unfinished business in the dialogue between the government and Renamo is the demilitarisation of Renamo. This entails demobilising and disarming the Renamo militia, and integrating its members into the armed forces or police, or back into civilian society.