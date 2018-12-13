Mozambique: Dates Set for Voter Registration

Maputo — The Mozambican government announced on Tuesday that voter registration ahead of the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections, scheduled for 15 October 2019, will take place between 1 April and 15 May.

This registration covers all citizens of voting age (over 18 years old) inside Mozambique, except those who registered for last year's municipal elections. One of the peculiarities of the Mozambican electoral system is that the entire electorate is re-registered every five years. Voter cards that were issued for the 2014 elections are no longer valid.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ana Comoana, added that voter registration in the diaspora will take place from 16 April to 15 May. The government decided on these dates on the proposal of the National Elections Commission (CNE).

There are nine countries where the Mozambican community is deemed large enough to set up polling stations - namely South Africa, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Portugal and Germany.

The Council of Ministers also approved a 15 year extension of the lease on the Cahora Bassa dam, on the Zambezi river, to the company Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB).

Comoana said the extension is intended "to make viable the public offer of shares in HCB, as well as investments in rehabilitating the dam over the next ten years".

HCB is 92.5 per cent owned by the Mozambican state, and 7.5 per cent by the Portuguese company REN (National Energy Networks). The government intends to put 7.5 per cent of the state's holding in HCB on public sale.