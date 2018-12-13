Mozambique: Two People Die in Nampula Storm

Maputo — Two people died when a thunderstorm and high winds hit the northern Mozambican city of Nampula on Tuesday night, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

According to the head of the emergency services in Nampula Central Hospital, Frederico Sebastiao, one of the dead was struck by lightning, and in the second case a man was killed when a wall fell on top of him.

In two hours 160 millimetres of rain fell in Nampula, and the meteorological services warn that more is to come. The forecast for Nampula province in the second half of the rainy season is for normal to above normal rainfall.

In the central city of Beira, the general director of the national relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), Augusta Maita, on Tuesday urged the Municipal Council to build drainage structures to ensure the safety of hundreds of households living in the city's new extension neighbourhood, Ndunda-2.

When she visited Ndunda-2, Maita could see that the rain which had fallen in recent days, although not very heavy, had left pools of water around several houses. She thought it was urgent for the Municipal Council to improve the neighbourhood, firstly by installing storm water drainage ditches.

Tragedy struck the Beira neighbourhood of Macarungo on Tuesday, when a two year old boy drowned in a well in his neighbour's yard. The well, used to draw water for construction work, was unmarked, and unfenced, and the child, playing with some friends, fell in without any adult noticing.

The INGC representative in Beira, Manuel Bento, said that, even without heavy rains, such open wells pose a threat. He urged everyone who possesses a well to ensure that it is fenced, and well signposted.

As in Nampula, so in the central provinces the forecast is for heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, as from Thursday.