Mozambique: Minister Tells Fisheries Staff 'Leave Your Offices'

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Agostinho Mondlane, on Wednesday urged staff in his ministry, particularly those with responsibility for aquaculture, to work with communities, instead of spending all their time in their offices.

Speaking at the opening session of a meeting of the Coordinating Council of his Ministry, Mondlane stressed the need for scientific research that can lead to the production of good quality fingerlings and feed for aquaculture.

"But these actions will only work if undertaken on the basis of reality experienced on the ground", he said. "We cannot allow the expectations created by the Aquaculture Forum and by the inauguration of the Aquaculture Research Centre to evaporate. It is our responsibility to ensure that the flag of aquaculture is hoisted on the highest mast of the sector".

The Minister stressed the need to improve the draft Action Plan for the Development of Aquaculture, so that in 2019 "this instrument can be approved and becomes the element stimulating an aquaculture that becomes a predominant force in our national economy".

Mondlane appealed in particular to the provincial directors of the Ministry, who have the space available to develop aquaculture, and a population ready to work and produce, for their own sustenance and for the development of the country.

"The provincial directors, because they know the area, have the duty to be in the vanguard, with challenging actions that have a positive impact on the communities", he urged. "We want to close this five year period of governance (2015-2019) with a key of gold. To this end, the action of the provincial directors is, and will continue to be, determinant".

The objective of the three day meeting is to assess the Ministry's performance under the government's five year programme, and to draw up perspectives for 2019.