South Africa: Man Accused of Killing Teen He 'Thought Was Stealing Litchis' in Bid for Bail

The bail application of a farm tenant accused of murdering an 18-year-old jobseeker he allegedly thought was stealing litchis is expected to continue in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

This after the matter was on Wednesday adjourned when members of the public gallery disrupted proceedings.

The magistrate had requested that everyone in the overcrowded courtroom be seated or move outside until a seat became available, as per general court proceedings.

But locals were angered by this, resulting in unrest, police spokesperson Magonseni Nkosi said.

Sarel du Plessis, who faces charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, remains in custody since he handed himself over to police on Monday.

Anele Ziko, who lived near Malelane in Mpumalanga, was shot in the back last Thursday and later died at a local healthcare facility.

Du Plessis allegedly also shot at Ziko's friend, who escaped unscathed.

Another teenager was caught and assaulted.

Nkosi said it was alleged that Du Plessis had thought the trio had been stealing litchis.

The man is understood to be a tenant on the farm, and works as an operations manager at a security firm, Nkosi added.

