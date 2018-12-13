Uganda: I am Not About to Retire, says Museveni

President Museveni yesterday told political parties during the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) summit that he is not about to leave power and they should stop thinking of a transition.

The long-awaited summit of leaders of political parties represented in Parliament was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

It was attended by Presidnt Museveni as chairman of the ruling NRM party and four Opposition parties; Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) represented by party president Jimmy Akena, Democratic Party (DP) represented by its president general Norbert Mao and the Justice Forum (Jeema) represented by its president, Mr Asuman Basalirwa.

The leaders were accompanied by delegates from their respective parties.

The biggest Opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) boycotted the summit and the seats for its party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi and delegation remained vacant throughout the proceedings.

The FDC pulled out of the dialogue, citing infringement on its rights of association by the regime.

The four items on the IPOD summit agenda sponsored by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) were strengthening political parties to enhance their relevance and effectiveness, enacting constitutional and electoral law reforms to improve the functioning of Uganda’s multiparty system, promotion of inclusiveness in politics and, improving governance, human rights and observance of rule of law.