Nigeria: Presidency Dismisses Obasanjo's Utterances, Labels Ex-Leader Unstable

Photo: African Arguments

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo (file photo)

Abuja — The presidency has dismissed recent remarks by erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo as irrelevant, urging Nigerians to treat them as such.In a statement yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said the utterances were of no effect to the forthcoming general elections.

He described the ex-leader as unstable, stating "whoever Obasanjo chooses to support at the 2019 elections is irrelevant, as the former president had publicly changed his mind on the matter so many times over the past few months alone."

He went on: "Former President Obasanjo denounces one person today and supports that same person the next day. "When it pleases him, he brings God into the matter and uses that as his excuse for whatever position he has chosen." "We have learnt not to take his utterances seriously anymore.

"We know that the slightest wind can make him change his mind again. After all, this is the same man, who publicly tore his party registration card barely four years ago, and he now claims to be backing the same party."