13 December 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Inmates Hailed for Voluntary HIV and TB Testing

By Amos Banda

Kasungu — Inmates at Kasungu Prison have been hailed for willingly going for HIV and tuberculosis (TB) testing, a thing stakeholders say has helped reduce new infections at the reformation centre.

Globe Hope Mobilization (GLOHOMO), an organisation that promotes access to equitable health services, said on Monday that the inmates responded positively to efforts aimed at reducing cases of new.

GLOHOMO's programmes coordinator for HIV and TB prevention in prisons Trouble Munthali said more inmates were voluntarily going for HIV and TB tests.

"This has helped reduce new infections as those that test positive are counseled and put on treatment immediately

"We train peer educators on issues of HIV and TB and conduct in-prison mentorship visits among other activities, and the prisoners have responded positively," Munthali said.

Munthali was speaking during a review meeting of HIV and TB prevention in prisons programme at Kasungu Prison.

Kasungu Prison's officer-in-charge Denis Luka hailed GLOHOMO for bringing the programme to the prison saying it is helping prisoners to remain healthy.

The programme is being run in five districts of Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Kasungu, Dedza and Ntcheu with funding from the Global Fund through Action Aid.

