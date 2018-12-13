Zimbabwe: Mutumwa Mawere Set for Parliament Appearance?

Photo: The Herald

South Africa-based businessman Mutumwa Mawere.

South Africa-based businessman Mutumwa Mawere has been invited to appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda recently wrote to the Zimbabwe-born Mawere confirming the development.

According to Chokuda, the committee which is chaired by independent Norton lawmaker Temba Mliswa had considered and resolved to invite the businessman when it looks into the operations of Shabane Mashaba Mines (SMM).

Mawere lost SMM to government in 2004 through the Reconstruction of State-Indebted Insolvent Companies Act, a law which - critics charge - undermines the Constitution as shareholders are divested of their rights and.

Mawere - who has been spearheading the campaign against the statute - was however unimpressed with the latest twist.

"This is diplomatic nonsense, they are talking about SMM and not the law in question. They want to make the focus onSMM operations. What is and would be the locus of Parliament on this?" he said.

Recently, the businessman wrote to Chokuda requesting to appear before the committee to talk about issues related to the Reconstruction Act.

"I am the shareholder of a company called, Africa Resources Limited (ARL), the sole shareholder of SMM Holdings Limited (SMMH) that in turn was the sole shareholder of SMM Holdings Private Limited (SMM), a company that was placed under reconstruction in terms of an order issued by the then Minister ofJustice, Hon Patrick Chinamasa, on 6 September 2004," he said.

"I wish to give evidence to the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development on issues ranging from the constitutionality, process, and other issues relevant to the existence and operation of the Reconstruction of State-Indebted Insolvent Companies Act.

"Should this request be granted, I shall be accompanied by my Consultant who will assist on issues that may arise thereat."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has been struggling to show the world that it respects the rule of law and wants a clean break from predecessor Robert Mugabe who was blamed for constantly undermining the Constitution.