Zimbabwe: Drunk Man Kills Bar Tender After Altercation - Suspect Still At Large

Mutare — A 23-year-old man from Chauruka village under Chief Nyashanhu in Buhera allegedly went berserk and fatally assaulted a 64-year-old bartender after an altercation with the now-deceased's nephew.

Manicaland province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the incident.

According to Chananda, on the fateful day, the now deceased Josphat Manyasha closed his bottle store and retired to bed together with wife Trader Manyikwa, 58, at around 2200hrs.

The suspect, Lovemore Chauruka, from the same area went and violently knocked at the deceased's window demanding that he sells him some beers through the window while hurling insults using vulgar language.

Mashaya, who was angered by Chauruka's noise, decided to sell the suspect the beer through the window hoping he would then go away.

The pub owner's nephew, Malvin, heard the noise and confronted Chauruka demanding to know why he was insulting his uncle.

Malvin then departed from the scene with one of the patrons who were partaking beer in the bottle store.

Apparently offended by Malvin's intervention, Chauruka went to the bar owner's bedroom and threatened to break into his house, saying his nephew had insulted him.

The now-deceased emerged from the house to check why the suspect was disturbing his sleep, yet he had sold him the beer he wanted.

Soon after opening the door, Chauruka dragged Josphat to the ground and started assaulting him with stones on the head and jaws until he fell unconscious.

When the suspect discovered that he had committed a serious offence, he fled the scene, leaving Josphat lying on the ground.

Josphat's wife came out of the house and found her husband lying on the ground and called for help from the neighbourhood.

A neighbour came to the scene and rushed Josphat to Betera clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police attended the scene and the culprit is still at large.