11 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Arno Carstens Will Open for Bryan Ferry On His Tour of SA

Johannesburg — Big Concerts announced on Tuesday, that that award winning, singer and songwriter Arno Carstens will be the support act for Bryan Ferry.

Bryan and Arno will hit the stage at the GrandWest Grand Arena in Cape Town on 14 February 2019 before heading to Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria on 16 February 2019.

About the upcoming performances, Arno wrote on Twitter, "I've been a Ferry fan for so many years. This is going to be a very special experience."

MORE ABOUT ARNO:

During his career, Arno Carstens has performed with U2, The Rolling Stones and REM, among many others; headlined every major South African music festival; and performed at some of the most legendary and exclusive international music festivals including Isle of Wight, Glastonbury, V Festival and Hard Rock Calling. He's been called "The godfather of South African Rock" by Mail & Guardian and Sunday Times have hailed him as "One of the most prolific songwriters and performers of our time".

BRYAN FERRY SA TOUR INFORMATION:

Cape Town -

Date: 14 February 2019

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Ticket Price: From R460

Pretoria -

Date: 16 February 2019

Venue: Sun Arena, Time Square

Ticket Price: From R460

Tickets are available from Big Concerts and Computicket.

