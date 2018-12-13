Uganda: Vipers Ponder On Wasswa, Lwanga Replacements As Team Heads to Algeria

Kampala — Without defensive kingpin Geoffrey Wasswa, Vipers look like every pundit's side to concede a goal in every game they play.

Look, the versatile defender has done it all at Vipers this season; from blocking enemy attacks, galvanizing the midfield when called upon, to creating goals and even scoring them. He, like skipper Taddeo Lwanga, didn't make the daunting trip to Algeria yesterday - due to card accumulation - as Vipers seek to accrue a positive result in the first leg of the Caf Champions League match against CS Constantine at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui tomorrow.

Still troubled with team selection dilemma, Vipers head coach Javier Martinez Espinoza will look to Ibrahim Kiyemba and Bashir Asiku as alternatives to cover the void left behind by Wasswa.

Martinez will most likely keep the defensive partnership of Livingstone Mulondo and Halid lwaliwa intact but being an away match he doesn't want to concede, he will most likely look at employing any of the aforesaid duo.

Kiyemba has the exposure at this stage but tends to lose concentration when push comes to shove while Asiku has the youthfulness but lacks the intelligent game reading and forward runs that Wasswa prides in.

Incidentally, Vipers will also miss Lwanga's defensive midfield presence and grit which ultimately throws the Mexican tactician into a selection headache involving Rahmat Ssenfuka, Tom Masiko, Brian Nkuubi in choosing the replacement.

Moses Waiswa, Abraham Ndugwa and Noah wafula will most likely complete the creativity puzzle as Martinez will make the last minute decision in either to go for Dan Sserunkuma or Tito Okello as the striking option on away soil.

Sserunkuma's away goal was pivotal as Vipers overcame Al Merriekh's first leg 2-1 loss to triumph 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium Kitende en-route to making this stage.