Zimbabwe: Ecobank Gives Back to Society

ECOBANK Zimbabwe officials have invested thousands of dollars back into the community in line with the pan-African financial institution's philosophy.

The bank's staffers recently spent a day at Mother of Peace Children's Home in Mutoko and Sigombe Primary School in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

At Mother of Peace Children's Home, the bank renovated two dormitories, set up a library and donated furniture, books, an assortment of groceries, water treatment chemicals, disinfectants and clothing for the children.

Ecobank has extended the scholarship programme at Sigombe Primary School to more vulnerable children and orphans.

It also donated groceries, uniforms, shoes, text books and stationery, water tanks, water treatment chemicals and detergents.

The water tank and chemicals are meant to help alleviate shortages of potable water for the surrounding areas.

According to Unicef, the continent has 52 million orphans below the age of 18, and Ecobank board chairman Fortunate Chisango believes it is incumbent upon citizens with means to assist the underprivileged.

". . . I am pleased that at Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited our staff have demonstrated compassion for orphans by participating and supporting this initiative through individual donations and their time to be with the orphans and disadvantaged in Mutoko and Bulawayo.

"I am particularly delighted by the passion and commitment demonstrated by our Ecobank team in demonstrating

our culture of giving back," said Mr Chisango.

This year's theme is, "Support for orphanages in Africa", which was chosen to raise awareness of the challenges faced by orphanages that include inadequate funding.

Mr Chisango said in line with the theme, Ecobank will continue to give support to Mother of Peace Children's Home and Sigombe Primary school and the Nkulumane community.

Over the years, Ecobank has been involved in various corporate social responsibility programmes such as construction projects; interventions towards alleviating the cholera outbreak through provision of safe drinking water; tackling the effects of climate change and preserving the environment for future generations through tree planting.

The bank has also provided specialist medical equipment to needy communities.

Ecobank Zimbabwe is owned by Ecobank Transnational which was incorporated in Lomé, Togo in 1988.

It has a presence in 36 African countries including Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo (Brazzaville), DRC, Liberia, Malawi and South Africa.