Zimbabwe: Maguranyanga Breaks Record

Promising Zimbabwean sprinter Kundai Maguranyanga opened the 2018-19 indoor season in the United States on a high note when he set a new national record in the men's 300 metres event at the Jimmy Grant Open in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday.

Now a sophomore (second-year student) at Drake University in Iowa, Maguranyanga (20) opened his season by taking second place in the 300m in 33.52 seconds to smash Tatenda Tsumba's two-year national record of 34.06 which was set on January 7, 2016 at the BYU Cougar Indoor Invitational.

Another Drake University-based Zimbabwean athlete, Cloud Masibhera (20), was also in action at the Jimmy Grant Open at the weekend where he came third in the men's long jump by clearing 7.04m.

Competing against Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois State and UNI, the Drakes' Bulldogs collected a total of 12 top-five finishes to open the season in style, thanks to the exploits of Maguranyanga and Masibhera in track and field events.

Makusha, a bronze medallist for Zimbabwe in the men's long jump at the 2011 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, is now an assistant coach at Drake University.