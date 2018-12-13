Zimbabwe: NetOne Commissions New Base Station At Wimbo Shrine

NetOne last week commissioned a new base station at Wimbo Shrine in Madziwa, Shamva District as part of its 100-day cycle programme.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Cde Jerifan Muswere said the full and strategic utilisation of ICTs would help the country find its position in the ever-changing global relations and above all assist in achieving the vision for an upper-middle class economy by 2030.

Cde Muswere implored network providers to establish connectivity in every part of the country so that Zimbabweans and potential investors will be able to enjoy the ease of communication and transact through the alternative payment platforms in use in the economy.

"It is also my contention that if ICTs are fully and strategically utilised in the whole country, they will help Zimbabwe find its position in the ever-changing global relations, and above all help achieve our vision for an upper-middle economy by 2030," he said.

"A critical aspect in achieving our vision 2030 is ICTs. Communication is key to creating a conducive environment, not only for business, but also socially and spiritually. ICTs facilitate networking and ease the function of gathering and disseminating information. They have in fact created a new international networking.

"Let me take this opportunity to implore our network providers to establish connectivity in very part of our beautiful nation. Improved connectivity results in equitable and affordable access of services by all citizens, including advantaged groups and our rural communities

"With improved connectivity, Zimbabweans from all walks of life and investors will be able to enjoy the ease of communication and transact through the alternative payment platforms currently in use in our economy."