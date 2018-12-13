Zimbabwe: Shower Power Packages Annual Concert

Seventh Day Adventist Church musical outfit, Shower Power will this Saturday host a mega end of year musical festival at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

Dubbed "Strictly Shower Power" the event will see only Shower Power performing during the night.

Commenting on the event, the group's manager, Mandikudza Sithole said "Strictly Shower Power" is an initiative designed to quench the thirst of Shower Power fans.

"This came as an idea, after thousands of our music lovers far and wide complained that supporting acts at our concerts were robbing them of their time with us particularly during our annual performances.

"What came into our minds are personalities like Trevor Noah, who can do an entire show by himself. This was when we decided to bite the bullet in a bid to try and satisfy the musical cravings of those who love our music," said Sithole.

He added: "Shower Power loves to explore new horizons so this is a great opportunity to do something different."

"On December 15, 2018, people should expect an exciting night filled with sing alongs, wave alongs, move alongs and even cry alongs.

"We will have a number of exciting segments that include guest soloists, bass challenge among many other crowd involvement activities.

"This will strictly be a night of worship, praise, fun and most importantly uplifting Jesus Christ through songs," he said.

Sithole said the sole purpose of his group is to win souls for the kingdom of God by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ primarily through songs.

"Our motto is "Salting the earth through song". Shower Power, just like our church believes in the second coming of the Jesus Christ and we will be conveying that message in songs," he added.

The group manager said people should come and experience a unique sound of Accapella music called African Doo woop.

"This African Doo woop is a blend of the ancient slave trade 'Negro' spirituals and the Motown sound, uniquely seasoned with African traditional choruses."

Sithole said their fan base has increased over the years because they have remained consistent since 1992.

"Every year without fail, we stage concerts in Harare and this has happened for the past 20 years of our 26 years of existence. Eleven of those have been at the 7Arts and most are sold out.

"Our group does not select denominations but performs whereever the body of Christ gathers. Our music has been embraced across denominations and not only in the Seventh Day Adventist Church where we are from.

"This is because we preach Christ not denominationalism," he said.

He added that even though they are an Acapella group once in a while they include instruments on some of their songs.

"This enables our message to reach many people. We believe in Unity in diversity," said Sithole

Over the years the group has shared the stage with some of the world's best gospel artists like Donnie Mc Clurkin, Dr Tumi, Steve Darmody and Andre' Crough.

It also featured at the prestigious Harare international Festival of Arts HIFA, sharing the stage with the super Star Oliver Mutukudzi, Bonnie Duschel among other fine Zimbabwen artists.

Shower power has also raised Zimbabwe national flag in countries such as America, Zambia, Malawi, Bostwana, South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The group has ten recorded albums, namely "Shower Power Experience", "Time Has Run Out", "God in His Mercy", "Spirit of God", "Today", "Holy Life", "Shower Power Hymns", "The Journey", "Latter Rain" and "Salting the Earth Through Song".

Their album "The Journey" won the 2013 CASA awards for the best African Accappella Album.