Tanzania: 18 Ex-Tanzania Railway Senior Officials Appear Before City Court

Dar es Salaam — Eighteen former senior officials of Tanzania Railways Limited (TRL), now Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), including director general Kipallo Kisamfu have been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, charged with abuse of public office.

They appeared before Kisutu's Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbroud Mashauri, facing 15 charges related to misuse of public offices.

The other accused were Mr Gilbert Alfred Minja, who was absent during the court proceeding, Mr Paschal John Mafikiri, former acting chief plants' engineer, Mr Anthony Emmanuel Munishi, the distribution manager, Mr Charles Ndenge, acting transport manager, Mr Ferdinand Soka, acting assistant manager (distribution) and Mr Muungano Kaupunda, acting head of technical services.

Other officials facing similar charges are Mr Joseph Syaizyagi, Mr Kedmond Mapunda, Mr Lowland Simtengu, Mr Ngoso Joseph Ngosomwile, Mr Yonah Shija, Mr Malumbo Jadi Malumbo, Mr Stephan Kavombwe, Mr Donatus Bandebe, Mr John Charles and Mr Ally Mwangila.

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau's (PCCB) legal counsel Maghela Ndimbo alleged before the court that the accused they committed the offences while serving in public offices.

Mr Ndimbo alleged that the accused had facilitated the process of offering the tender for procurement of locomotive engines to Hindusthan Engineering and Industries Limited without following the public procurement procedures.

Mr Maghela also claimed that the accused had committed offences at different times between October 23, 2012 and April 26, 2015.

The accused were released on bail after meeting all the conditions including a bond of Sh20 million each.

The case was adjourned for mentioning on January 18, next year.