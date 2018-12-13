Tanzania: TBS Reinforces Surveillance

THE Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has resolved to continue reinforcing marketing surveillance in a bid to phase out substandard products.

Fielding questions from reporters yesterday, the bureau of standard watchdog's Head of Certification Section, Mr Gervas Kaisi said his office was grappling with substandard goods that had flooded the market.

"Some of the products find their way into the country through porous borders and 'unofficial routes'," explained Mr Kaisi on the sidelines of a management systems awareness seminar.

Mr Kaisi disclosed that the bureau will continue stepping up efforts in controlling the spread of the substandard goods and products.

Mr Kaisi warned that if goes unchecked, the proliferation of substandard products will have adverse effects on the country's clamor for industrialisation.

"Though the situation isn't that alarming it is still imperative to do market surveillance in keeping consumers safe," he insisted. The TBS official appealed to manufacturers and producers to adhere to quality standards of their products if they want to penetrate into the international market.

"You cannot make it in the international market if your products fall short of international requirements," he added.

Earlier on, a Quality Management System expert with the bureau of standards, Engineer Yona Africa urged public and private institutions in the country to embrace internationally recognized quality systems, not only in improving to service delivery but also to boost clients' confidence on the institutions.