Tanzania: Simba, Mtibwa Safe At War Front

SIMBA squad arrived safely in Kitwe yesterday ahead of their clash against hosts Nkana in CAF Champions League's first round match this Saturday.

A contingent of 20 players, six technical bench staff and three officials led by Francis Ndulane left Dar es Salaam early yesterday by Ethiopia Airline to Ndola before travelling to Kitwe by road.

All the members are reportedly safe and sound ahead of the crucial match. Pictures of some of the Tanzania Mainland champions, Simba players arriving in Kitwe town were posted in Simba instagram page and some other social media, among players who were pictured in the arrival included Simba's Zambian midfield maestro, Cletous Chama who is popularly known in Zambia as 'Tripple C'.

There were also skipper John Bocco, Aishi Manula , Deogratius Munishi, Pascal Wawa and Jonas Mkude. And before their arrival in Kitwe, Tripple C hit headlines in Zambia media after his good show in Simba's voluminous win over Mbabane Swallows.

Chama netted a brace against Mbabane Swallows in Mbabane in Simba's 4-0 away victory that helped them to advance with 8-1 aggregate victory. Chama has been the talk of town in Zambia ahead of the Saturday's CAF Champions League match in Kitwe this Saturday.

As reported most of Zambian media outlets, Chama was singled to be the most dangerous after watching him score three of the eight goals Simba netted in their 8-1 whitewash against Mbabane Swallows.

It was reported in the Zambian media that Chama is targeting to score again in Saturday's CAF Champions League first round first leg encounter against Nkana. And Patrick Phiri, who was calling shots at both Nkana and Simba, has wished both teams success in the prestigious competition.

Chama was quoted in an interview in Dar es Salaam that the chances of beating Nkana in Kitwe are high and that the Tanzanian side is preparing well. "It will be an interesting game.

We worked hard in our games against Mbabane Swallows. We will give Nkana the respect the team deserves as our opponents.

Meanwhile, Mtibwa Sugar are also in Kampala, Uganda ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup match against Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) on Saturday.

KCCA played against Uganda Express on Tuesday and lost 3-2, but the team's Coach Mike Mutebi said the 'tough match Express at Wankulukuku' drilled his players for Mtibwa Sugar match this Saturday.

Mutebi said the game against Express at Wankulukuku on Tuesday was a dress rehearsal for the continental duties against Mtibwa Sugar on Saturday. The Express went on to win 3-2 and disrupted KCCA's Premier League unbeaten.

Mutebu said Wankulukuku was never an easy ground for the Yellow brigade. "It was a tough match because we have never had it easy against Express," said Mutebi.

He said the match against Express was timely for them as it comes days before KCCA open their Caf Confederation Cup campaign against Mtibwa at Lugogo this Saturday.

"So if you are playing Express before Mtibwa," explained Mutebi, "You would use that game to check out what you are going to play. It's the same players.

Only that the other is a tournament of sorts." Mutebi's team has been boosted by the return of Muzamiru Mutyaba and Gift Ali to add onto the already exciting group of Allan Okello and Jackson Nunda among others.

And good news to Mtibwa is that the current Uganda premier league leader's KCCA winning streak and unbeaten run had been put to halt by Express FC after they lost 2-3 in the ongoing league matches which is a good sign to Mtibwa which show that their opponents can be beaten.

However KCCA, are still remaining at the top of the league standings with 24 points from 11 games.