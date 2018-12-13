Ghana: Obuasi NHIs Unveils New Mobile Renewal Policy

press release

The Obuasi Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has unveiled a New NHIS Mobile Renewal and Digital Authentication policy which will allow users to renew their Health Insurance on their mobile phones when it is out of date.

The new policy, designed to relieve workers and customers of the burden of congestion in all NHIS district offices, is scheduled to be launched officially by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra before its operation begins next year.

At a stakeholder forum at Obuasi, the Manager of the Obuasi office of NHIS, Mr. Confidence Owusu Kontoh, recounted how the previous renewal policy suffered a number of operational inefficiencies and hitches which contributed to mass reduction in the patronage of the scheme. This was evidenced in a survey which indicated that only 42 per cent of the entire Ghanaian population is registered under NHIS after 15 years of existence.

He indicated that the new policy was designed for renewal fees to be paid through the Mobile Money system to reduce waiting times and long queues in the district offices, to improve renewal processes as well as checking of policy validity without the need of NHIS card.

The new development will enable registered NHIS users to be notified ahead of expiry dates in order to deal with the uncertainties that members may encounter and also prevent the situation where others are denied access to medical care in hospitals due to notification of expiry at point of claim, he explained.

Stakeholders were taken through the new easy and convenient process, using the short code *929#. The Obuasi NHIS also appealed to the media to sensitize the general public on the policy.

The District Chief Executive of Obuasi East, Ms Faustina Amissah, lauded the NHIS for introducing the new policy and urged Assembly Members to embrace the policy and educate their electorates on the implementation.