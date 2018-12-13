Ghana: IMF Boss to Visit Ghana Dec. 16

press release

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde, is set to visit Ghana from December 16 to 18 as Ghana approaches the end of its contract with IMF.

Briefing the press on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister for Information, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, hinted that Ms Largarde's visit to Ghana was based on the country's readiness to expand its economic growth through both foreign and local investors.

He said the visit marks an appreciation of Ghana's policy direction and solid economic fundamentals, pointing out that, it would give Ghana the advantage to gain good coupon rates on the international bonds market.

Ms. Largarde is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo on December 17, to discuss to economic related issues and to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and the IMF.

Whilst in Accra, the Deputy Minister indicated that the IMF boss would participate in a conference under the theme "The Future of Work in sub-Saharan Africa", noting that, the conference would attract thought-leaders and stakeholders from sub-Saharan Africa to discuss matters on policies on "The Future of Work", which would create jobs for African youth.

The conference is designed to generate debate on policies and a way forward for African leaders and private enterprises on how to create jobs to balance the rapid population growth within sub-Saharan African states.

It would also challenge African leaders on how to use technology to address emerging issues including climate change and demographics, said Mr. Hadzide.

As part of the visit, Ms. Largarde will have lunch with some selected Ghanaian Women entrepreneurs on issues of innovation and global economic opportunities for women.

The Managing Director of the IMF will end her visit on December 18 with a keynote address at a forum that would be attended by government agencies, central bank, think tanks, civil societies, academia among other important entities.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister has urged Ghanaians to support the Drone health care Delivery Emergency System, which would fit into Ghana's primary health care policy towards the achievement of universal health coverage across the country.

Parliament on Tuesday approved the deal. The Drone technology will handle the distribution of essential medical drugs and blood to rural communities.

"Government is committed to ensuring effective health care delivery in the country especially in rural areas and we believe the Drone Health Delivery System will largely make an impact aside other measures to improve the health sector," he emphasised.

Mr. Hadzide stated that government would continue to engage the Ghana Medical Association to clarify all issues on the Drone technology.

He said that Ghana Health Service and Zip Line Company Limited would also continue to engage the media to create more awareness on issues concerning the Drone Health Delivery System in Ghana.