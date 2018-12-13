Ghana: Obuasi East District Assembly Equips Assembly Members

press release

The Obuasi East District Assembly has held a workshop at Wawase to increase the knowledge of the Assembly Members of the Standing Orders of the assembly.

The District Chief Executive, Ms Faustina Amissah said "since this is the inaugural assembly of the new district, it is imperative to educate the Assembly Members on the rules and regulations of the Assembly. We are the law making body of the district so we need to broaden our horizon to enable us to churn out good bye- laws for our people."

On his part, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr. Jeff Agyei said the time has come for District Assemblies to build the capacities of its members to understand the way business is conducted.

He said, "the only way to enrich debate on the floor of the house is to broaden the horizon of Assembly Members in order to positively affect future deliberations.

In this vein, Mr. Agyei appealed to the Assembly members to take full advantage of the workshop to enable them to be good representatives of their people.

Mr. Agyei gave the assurance that such workshops would be organized regularly, pointing out that "it would be done annually and would involve staff of the Assembly and Media personnel in the district."

Excel Link Consult, an Accra based consultancy group was the facilitator for the workshop.