Ghana: Berekum West Assembly, Zoomlion Clears Refuse Dumps At Jamdede

press release

The Berekum West District Assembly in the Brong Ahafo Region and Zoomlion Ltd have begun clearing refuse dumps at Jamdede, a suburb of Jinijini, the district capital to improve sanitary in the area and it surroundings.

According to residents, the mountainous refuse dump has been in existence for more than 50 years.

In an interview, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Berekum West, Mr. Isaac Osei, said the clearance is to prevent any health hazards the dump may pose to the residence.

The DCE, who is barely three months in office, said there are about five of such refuse dumps in the district and that the Assembly has planned to clear all of them to give space for other developmental projects as well as improve sanitation and waste management situation of the district.

The DCE said the move was in line with the President's vision of a clean Ghana to improve the health of the people in the district.

"What you see today is a response to the needs of the people of the district and also an effort to compliment the President's vision of improving sanitation in the country," he stressed.

He said that the Assembly would place refuse containers at the various sites after evacuation, for waste collection, and warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, warning that "Anyone caught dumping refuse indiscriminately, would be dealt with."

The Chief of Jamdede, Nana Boakye Adjei II, was full of praise for the DCE and the Assembly for their quick response to the challenges of the people.

He observed that several complaints to previous authorities before the district was carved out of the Berekum Municipal yielded no results.

The Assembly member for the area, Mr. Dominic Oppong, described the action as a step in the right direction. "The cost is enormous and I commend him and the assembly for taking such a bold decision," he said.