Sudan: Mumtaz Assured On Stability of Security Situations in S. Darfur

Khartoum — Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Hamid Mumtaz was assured on overall security, economic and social situations in South Darfur State.

This came when he met in his office Wednesday with Wali (governor) of South Darfur State , Engineer Adam Al-Faki.

The meeting cited achievements being made in the State top of which is the security stability and fruit the State gained from the school tournament.

The Minister assured on security and economic situations as well as patching of social fabric and peaceful co-existence between components of the state.